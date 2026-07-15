Gang Leader Nabbed After Robbing Chinese National While Impersonating Police Officer

The leader of a criminal gang has been taken into custody after allegedly robbing a Chinese national by posing as a police officer, authorities revealed.

The suspect was apprehended following an investigation by Sri Lankan law enforcement, who tracked down the gang leader responsible for orchestrating the fraudulent scheme targeting the foreign national.

Impersonation Used to Deceive Victim

According to investigators, the gang leader posed as a police officer in order to gain the trust of the Chinese national before carrying out the robbery. Such impersonation tactics have increasingly been used by criminal elements in the country to exploit both local residents and foreign visitors who may be unfamiliar with law enforcement procedures.

The arrest highlights the vulnerability of foreign nationals in Sri Lanka to organised criminal activity, particularly when perpetrators use official disguises to lower their victims' guard.

Arrest Made Following Investigation

Law enforcement authorities confirmed that the gang leader was arrested after a targeted operation. The suspect is believed to have led a coordinated criminal network responsible for the attack on the victim.

Police have indicated that investigations are ongoing, and further arrests of individuals connected to the gang are expected as the inquiry progresses.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

Sri Lankan authorities are urging members of the public, particularly foreign nationals visiting or residing in the country, to exercise caution and to verify the identities of anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer before complying with any demands.

Always request to see an official police identification card

Contact the nearest police station to verify an officer's identity if in doubt

Report suspicious behaviour or impersonation attempts to law enforcement immediately

The incident has drawn attention to the need for stronger protective measures for the growing number of Chinese nationals and other foreign visitors present in Sri Lanka, many of whom are connected to ongoing investment and infrastructure projects across the island.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.