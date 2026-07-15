Court Issues Open Warrant for Priyanka Wijenayake in Airbus Bribery Investigation

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena has issued an open warrant against Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayake, the wife of a former official, in connection with the ongoing Airbus bribery probe, court sources confirmed today.

Warrant Issued After Failure to Appear

The magistrate ordered the issuance of the open warrant after Wijenayake failed to appear before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court as required. An open warrant authorises law enforcement authorities to arrest the named individual and produce them before the court at any time.

Background of the Airbus Investigation

The Airbus corruption case has drawn significant attention in Sri Lanka, with investigations centred on allegations of bribery and financial misconduct linked to aircraft procurement deals. The case is among several high-profile corruption inquiries currently being pursued by Sri Lankan authorities.

Wijenayake is identified as the spouse of a former official believed to have been implicated in the broader investigation surrounding the scandal.

Legal Proceedings Continue

The issuance of the open warrant signals that the court is pressing ahead with efforts to ensure all named parties appear before the judiciary to face questioning and legal scrutiny related to the case.

Authorities have been urged to execute the warrant promptly and produce Wijenayake before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court. Further hearings in the matter are expected to follow once she is brought before the court.

The case continues to be closely monitored by anti-corruption watchdogs and the general public, as Sri Lanka intensifies its efforts to address high-level financial crimes and ensure accountability at all levels.

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