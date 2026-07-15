Bangkok Pub Fire Death Toll Climbs to 32 as Thai Police Probe Negligence

A devastating fire that tore through a popular live music venue in Bangkok has claimed 32 lives, with Thai authorities confirming two additional deaths as victims continued to succumb to their injuries in hospital.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre announced on Wednesday that the death toll had risen from the initial 30 fatalities recorded in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, with 15 survivors still receiving critical care in intensive care units across the Thai capital.

Investigation into Possible Negligence Underway

Thai police have launched a formal investigation into the incident, with negligence emerging as a key line of inquiry. Authorities are examining whether safety standards and fire regulations were properly observed at the venue, which had drawn crowds for its live music entertainment.

The fire swept through the establishment with alarming speed, trapping patrons who had gathered for an evening of entertainment at one of Bangkok's well-known nightlife spots.

Rescue and Medical Response

Emergency services mounted a significant response in the wake of the disaster, with hospitals across Bangkok working to treat dozens of injured survivors. Medical teams continue to monitor the condition of those in intensive care, as the risk of further fatalities remains a grave concern for authorities.

Total confirmed deaths: 32

Patients currently in intensive care: 15

Thai police investigating possible negligence

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Thailand and drawn widespread international attention, reigniting urgent debate about fire safety regulations governing entertainment venues in the country.

Sri Lankan nationals travelling or residing in Thailand are advised to follow updates from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Bangkok and to remain vigilant regarding public safety in crowded entertainment venues.

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