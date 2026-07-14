Sri Lanka Secures $35 Million ADB Funding Package to Expand Rooftop Solar Power Nationwide

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in its renewable energy ambitions, with the Cabinet of Ministers approving a financing package worth $35 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support the rollout of a major rooftop solar power initiative across the country.

What the Project Entails

The approved agreements are directed at financing the Grid-Based Rooftop Solar Power and Virtual Net Meter Reading project, a scheme designed to expand clean energy generation at the household and commercial level by enabling properties to feed surplus solar power back into the national grid.

The virtual net metering component of the project is a particularly notable feature, as it allows electricity consumers to offset their energy bills by measuring the difference between the power they generate and what they consume — without the need for physical meter upgrades in every location.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Energy Transition

The funding from the ADB, which comprises a combination of loans and grants, signals growing international confidence in Sri Lanka's push toward sustainable energy solutions. The island nation has been actively seeking to reduce its dependence on costly fossil fuel imports, a burden that has weighed heavily on its economy in recent years.

Rooftop solar adoption has been identified by energy planners as one of the most practical and scalable pathways to achieving greater energy self-sufficiency, particularly given Sri Lanka's favourable tropical climate and high levels of solar irradiance throughout the year.

Cabinet Gives the Green Light

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the relevant financing agreements, paving the way for formal arrangements to be concluded with the ADB. The project is expected to benefit a broad cross-section of Sri Lankan energy consumers, from private households to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Sri Lanka's renewable energy sector has been earmarked as a priority area for development, with the government setting ambitious targets to increase the share of clean energy in the national power mix over the coming decade.

Wider Implications

Beyond reducing electricity costs for individual consumers, the initiative is expected to ease pressure on the national grid during peak demand periods, contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions, and support Sri Lanka's broader commitments under international climate agreements.

The ADB has been a consistent development partner for Sri Lanka across multiple sectors, and this latest funding commitment underscores the multilateral lender's continued engagement with the country's energy reform agenda.

Further details regarding the project's implementation timeline, eligible beneficiaries, and the distribution of loan and grant components are expected to be announced as formal agreements are finalised with the ADB.

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