Sri Lanka Opens Global Tender for Major 250 MW Battery Energy Storage Project

Island Nation Seeks International Partners for Landmark Energy Storage Initiative

Sri Lanka has invited bids from international companies for a significant 250 megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) project, marking a major step forward in the country's efforts to modernise its power sector and transition toward cleaner, more reliable energy solutions.

A Strategic Move Toward Energy Security

The decision to open the tender to global players signals the government's intent to attract world-class expertise and technology as the island nation works to stabilise its electricity grid and reduce its dependence on costly fossil fuel-based power generation. Battery energy storage systems play a critical role in managing the intermittency of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of electricity to consumers.

With Sri Lanka having experienced severe power crises in recent years — including prolonged blackouts during the 2022 economic emergency — investment in grid-scale energy storage infrastructure has become a national priority.

What the Project Entails

The proposed 250 MW battery storage facility would be one of the largest energy infrastructure undertakings in Sri Lanka's history. Such a system would allow the national grid to store surplus electricity generated during peak production periods and release it during periods of high demand or low generation, thereby reducing strain on the network and cutting reliance on expensive diesel power plants.

Project capacity: 250 megawatts of battery energy storage

Bidding open to qualified international companies and consortiums

Intended to support grid stability and renewable energy integration

Part of a Broader Energy Transformation

This initiative aligns with Sri Lanka's broader renewable energy ambitions. The government has set targets to achieve a significant share of electricity generation from renewable sources in the coming decade, and large-scale battery storage is considered an essential component of achieving those goals sustainably.

Energy sector analysts have welcomed the move, noting that attracting foreign investment and technology into the storage space could also create downstream benefits for local employment, technical capacity building, and long-term energy cost reductions for both households and businesses across the country.

Expectations Going Forward

Authorities are expected to evaluate submitted bids based on technical capability, financial strength, and competitive pricing. The successful developer will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of the battery storage system, working in coordination with Sri Lanka's national power utility.

As the country continues its journey toward economic recovery and sustainable development, projects of this scale are seen as vital in laying the groundwork for a more resilient and affordable energy future for all Sri Lankans.