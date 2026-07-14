Sri Lanka Adopts Landmark National Policy to Tackle Financial Crime

Government Formalises Framework to Combat Money Laundering and Financial Fraud

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step in strengthening its financial governance by approving a comprehensive national policy aimed at combating financial crimes across the country. The move signals the government's commitment to tackling money laundering, fraud, and other illicit financial activities that have long posed a threat to the nation's economic stability.

A Long-Awaited Policy Framework

The newly approved policy is expected to provide a structured and coordinated approach for relevant authorities to identify, investigate, and prosecute financial crimes more effectively. Officials believe the framework will bring greater accountability to both public and private sector financial dealings, closing loopholes that have previously allowed criminal activity to go unchecked.

The decision comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, which has been working to rebuild its economy and restore international confidence following the severe economic crisis of recent years. Strengthening financial crime deterrence is widely seen as essential to attracting foreign investment and maintaining credibility with international financial institutions.

Implications for Sri Lanka's International Standing

Analysts have noted that the policy could play a key role in improving Sri Lanka's standing with global watchdog bodies that monitor financial transparency and compliance. The country has faced scrutiny in the past over its mechanisms for preventing illicit financial flows, and a formal national policy is widely regarded as a necessary step toward addressing those concerns.

The policy is designed to coordinate action across multiple government agencies and regulatory bodies.

It aims to bring Sri Lanka's financial crime prevention standards in line with international best practices.

Authorities are expected to work alongside law enforcement and the judiciary to enforce the policy effectively.

The approval of this national policy marks a pivotal moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to build a more transparent and resilient financial system, offering hope that the country is serious about rooting out the criminal elements that undermine economic progress.