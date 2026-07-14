Government Dismisses Cover-Up Allegations Over Deadly Negombo Prison Unrest

The government has firmly denied accusations that it is hiding the full truth behind the fatal disturbances that erupted at the Negombo prison, with Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stepping forward to rebuff the claims.

Minister Pushes Back Against Concealment Claims

Minister Jayatissa, speaking in his capacity as Cabinet Spokesperson, categorically rejected suggestions that authorities were engaged in any form of cover-up surrounding the deadly unrest at the Negombo prison facility. He insisted that the government had nothing to conceal and was committed to transparency in handling the matter.

The allegations had prompted growing public concern over what exactly transpired during the violent incident, with critics questioning whether the full extent of the disturbances and any resulting casualties were being accurately disclosed to the Sri Lankan public.

Calls for Accountability Grow

The unrest at Negombo prison has drawn significant attention from civil society groups and opposition figures, who have demanded a thorough and independent account of the events that led to fatalities within the facility.

Prison-related violence has long been a point of concern in Sri Lanka, with overcrowding and resource constraints frequently cited as underlying factors that contribute to tensions within the country's correctional institutions.

The government's firm denial is expected to do little to immediately silence critics, who are likely to continue pressing for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident at Negombo.

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