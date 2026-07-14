Six Tamil Political Parties Call on Government to Conduct Long-Overdue Provincial Council Elections

Six Tamil political parties have jointly urged the Sri Lankan government to hold Provincial Council elections without further delay, adding their voices to growing calls for the restoration of democratic representation at the provincial level.

A Unified Call for Electoral Action

The six parties issued a collective appeal to the government, pressing authorities to schedule and conduct Provincial Council elections, which have been pending for a considerable period. The unified stance reflects a shared concern among Tamil political stakeholders over the prolonged absence of elected provincial bodies, particularly in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Provincial Councils were established under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution as a mechanism to devolve power and provide greater representation to regional communities, including the Tamil population in the north and east of the island.

Democratic Deficit at the Provincial Level

The absence of elected Provincial Councils has long been a point of contention, with critics arguing that communities in affected regions are being denied their right to locally elected representation. Provincial Council elections across the country have not been held for several years, leaving appointed administrators to manage provincial affairs in the interim.

Tamil political parties have consistently maintained that the restoration of elected provincial bodies is essential not only as a democratic obligation but also as a meaningful step toward addressing the longstanding political aspirations of Tamil communities in Sri Lanka.

Broader Political Context

The joint appeal comes amid ongoing discussions around constitutional reform, reconciliation, and the devolution of power — issues that remain central to the country's post-war political landscape. Tamil parties have repeatedly stressed that holding Provincial Council elections is a prerequisite for meaningful progress on these broader questions.

The government has yet to formally respond to the latest appeal from the six parties. Political observers expect the pressure to intensify as calls for electoral accountability grow both domestically and from the international community.

Provincial Council elections have not been held island-wide for several years

The 13th Amendment to the Constitution provides the legal framework for Provincial Councils

Tamil parties view provincial representation as key to addressing community aspirations

The Northern and Eastern provinces are among the most directly affected by the electoral delay

It remains to be seen whether the government will set a date for elections in the near term, but the unified front presented by the six Tamil parties signals that the issue will remain firmly on the political agenda in the months ahead.

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