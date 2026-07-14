Senuja Wekunagoda's Double Century Puts Sri Lanka Under-19s in Dominant Position

Young Sri Lankan batsman Senuja Wekunagoda has announced himself on the international stage in stunning fashion, stroking a magnificent double century to place the Sri Lanka Under-19 side in a commanding position in their ongoing match.

A Knock of Rare Quality

Wekunagoda's exceptional innings showcased remarkable maturity and technique well beyond his years, as the young strokemaker accumulated runs with authority to post the landmark double hundred. The innings has been widely praised as one of the standout performances seen at the Under-19 level in recent times.

The knock gave Sri Lanka's young side a firm grip on the contest, placing them in an enviable position heading into the latter stages of the game. His contribution at the crease not only boosted the team's total significantly but also provided a platform from which Sri Lanka's bowling attack can operate with confidence.

A Bright Future Ahead

Wekunagoda's performance is certain to draw widespread attention from selectors and cricket followers across the island. Double centuries at any level of the game are rare achievements, and at the Under-19 stage, such an innings speaks volumes about the youngster's potential and the depth of emerging talent in Sri Lankan cricket.

The Sri Lanka Under-19 setup has in recent years continued to produce promising cricketers who have gone on to represent the senior national side, and Wekunagoda's heroics will only strengthen the belief that the country's cricketing pipeline remains in good health.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be closely watching to see whether the team can capitalise on the commanding position their young star has helped create, and whether Wekunagoda's name will continue to feature prominently in the nation's cricketing conversations in the months ahead.