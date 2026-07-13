Sri Lanka's Exports to India Soar 160% in Five Years as Two-Nation Trade Crosses US$ 7.2 Billion

Sri Lanka's export performance to its giant northern neighbour has recorded a remarkable turnaround, with shipments to India surging by 160 percent over the past five years as overall bilateral trade between the two countries surpassed US$ 7.2 billion.

A Landmark in Trade Relations

The dramatic growth in exports underscores a significant shift in the economic relationship between Colombo and New Delhi, with Sri Lanka steadily increasing its footprint in the Indian market after years of the trade balance tilting heavily in India's favour.

The milestone of crossing US$ 7.2 billion in total bilateral trade marks a new high point in commerce between the two neighbouring nations, reflecting deepening economic ties and growing confidence among Sri Lankan exporters in targeting one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets.

What Is Driving the Growth?

The sharp rise in Sri Lankan exports to India has been attributed to several key factors, including improved market access under existing trade frameworks, stronger diplomatic engagement, and a concerted push by Sri Lankan businesses to diversify their export destinations beyond traditional Western markets.

Sri Lanka and India share the Indo-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, which has provided a platform for preferential market access, and ongoing discussions around a more comprehensive economic partnership are expected to further accelerate trade flows in the years ahead.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

For an island nation that has been navigating a challenging economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in decades, the export surge to India carries considerable significance. Boosting export revenues is a central pillar of Sri Lanka's International Monetary Fund-backed recovery programme, and stronger trade with India directly contributes to that objective.

Sri Lanka's exports to India grew by 160 percent over five years

Total bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded US$ 7.2 billion

Growth reflects expanded market access and stronger diplomatic ties

Export diversification remains a key priority under Sri Lanka's economic recovery plan

Looking Ahead

Trade analysts and government officials have expressed optimism that the upward trajectory can be sustained, particularly as Sri Lanka looks to capitalise on India's expanding middle class and growing appetite for imported goods and services. Continued investment in export competitiveness, product quality, and logistics infrastructure will be critical to maintaining the momentum.

With both governments signalling a commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, Sri Lanka's trade relationship with India appears poised to grow even more consequential in the years to come.

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