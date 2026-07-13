Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena Taken Into Remand Custody

Former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena has been remanded by a Sri Lankan court, marking a significant development in legal proceedings involving the country's national carrier's past leadership.

CEO Placed Under Remand

Kapila Chandrasena, who previously served as the head of SriLankan Airlines, was taken into remand custody following court proceedings. The remanding of a former chief executive of the national airline is being closely watched by both the aviation industry and the broader public, given the prominence of the position he once held.

Background

SriLankan Airlines has faced considerable scrutiny in recent years over its financial management and governance during various administrations. The national carrier has long been a subject of public debate, particularly regarding alleged irregularities and losses incurred under past leadership.

Chandrasena's tenure as CEO placed him at the helm of one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile state institutions during a period of significant turbulence for the airline.

Wider Implications

The remanding of a former top executive of a state-owned enterprise signals continued efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to pursue accountability within public institutions. Observers note that such legal action reflects growing pressure on the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to address alleged misconduct at the highest levels of state-run organisations.

Further developments in the case are expected as court proceedings continue.

Related Video