Dengue Claims 47 Lives as Health Authorities Launch Emergency Mosquito Control Drive

Death Toll Mounts as Dengue Crisis Deepens Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's dengue fever outbreak has turned increasingly deadly, with the national death toll climbing to 47 as health authorities scramble to bring the situation under control. In response to the worsening crisis, special mosquito control programmes are set to be rolled out across the country beginning tomorrow.

Emergency Measures to Be Deployed Nationwide

The Ministry of Health has announced the launch of targeted mosquito eradication operations aimed at curbing the rapid spread of the vector-borne disease. These special programmes will focus on identified high-risk areas where dengue transmission rates have been particularly alarming, bringing together public health inspectors, local government officials, and community volunteers in a coordinated effort.

A Growing Public Health Emergency

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, continues to pose a serious threat to communities across the island, particularly during periods of rainfall when stagnant water provides ideal breeding conditions. Health officials have urged the public to take immediate preventive steps, including:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces

Properly covering water storage containers

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing

Seeking medical attention promptly upon experiencing fever or dengue-related symptoms

Public Urged to Cooperate

Health authorities have stressed that community participation is essential to the success of these control programmes, warning that the fight against dengue cannot be won by government action alone.

Residents are being called upon to support health inspection teams and ensure that their premises are free of potential mosquito breeding sites. Officials have warned that failure to act collectively could result in the death toll rising further in the coming weeks.

The government has indicated that the special mosquito control drive will be monitored closely, with assessments conducted regularly to determine whether additional interventions are needed to protect public health across Sri Lanka.

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