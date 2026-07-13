Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena Found Dead, Police Confirm

Former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena has been found dead, Sri Lanka Police have confirmed.

The discovery of Chandrasena's body has sent shockwaves through the country's aviation and business community, with authorities moving swiftly to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Chandrasena previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier, and was a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's aviation sector. His tenure at the helm of the national airline made him one of the most recognisable names in the country's corporate landscape.

Police Investigation Underway

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed the death and are currently looking into the matter. Further details regarding the exact circumstances and location of the discovery are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have not yet made an official public statement elaborating on the cause of death, and investigations remain ongoing at this stage.

A Notable Figure in Sri Lankan Aviation

Kapila Chandrasena's association with SriLankan Airlines placed him at the centre of several key decisions affecting the national carrier during his time as CEO. His passing marks a significant moment for Sri Lanka's aviation history.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.

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