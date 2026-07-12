Sri Lanka Introduces Odd-Even Number Plate System to Manage Fuel Distribution

New Rationing Measure Aims to Bring Order to Fuel Queues

Sri Lanka is set to introduce an odd-even vehicle number plate system for the dispensing of fuel, as authorities move to impose greater order on the distribution of the scarce commodity amid the country's ongoing economic crisis.

Under the proposed scheme, vehicles carrying number plates ending in odd digits would be permitted to purchase fuel on designated days, while those bearing even-numbered plates would be allocated separate days for refuelling. The measure is intended to reduce the lengthy queues that have formed at petrol stations across the island and ensure a more equitable distribution of available fuel stocks.

Crisis Pushes Authorities Toward Stricter Controls

Sri Lanka has been grappling with a severe shortage of fuel, which has paralysed daily life for millions of citizens and brought critical sectors of the economy to a near standstill. Long queues stretching for kilometres outside filling stations have become a common sight, with motorists sometimes waiting for days to secure even a limited quantity of petrol or diesel.

The odd-even rationing approach has been employed in various countries during periods of fuel scarcity and is regarded by many economists and logistics experts as an effective short-term mechanism to manage demand and prevent hoarding.

Public Urged to Cooperate

Authorities are expected to appeal to the public for cooperation as the new system is rolled out, emphasising that compliance will be essential for the measure to succeed. Enforcement at fuel stations will be critical, and it remains to be seen how effectively the scheme can be implemented across both urban and rural areas of the country.

Sri Lanka continues to negotiate with international partners and lenders, including the International Monetary Fund, in a bid to stabilise its economy and secure adequate supplies of essential commodities including fuel, medicine, and cooking gas.

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