Ceylon Electricity Board Dissolved as Six New Companies Take Charge of Sri Lanka's Power Sector

Historic Restructuring of Sri Lanka's Electricity Sector

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), one of Sri Lanka's most prominent state institutions, has been formally dissolved, marking the end of an era for the country's power sector. In its place, six newly established companies have assumed responsibility for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity across the island.

A Major Shift in How Sri Lanka Manages Its Power

The dissolution of the CEB represents one of the most significant structural reforms in Sri Lanka's energy sector in decades. The move is part of a broader effort to modernise and improve the efficiency of electricity services, which have long been subject to criticism over reliability, financial losses, and management shortcomings.

The six new entities are expected to operate with greater autonomy and accountability, replacing the single, centralised model that the CEB had maintained throughout its existence. By separating different functions of the electricity supply chain into distinct companies, authorities hope to introduce more transparency and operational discipline into the sector.

What This Means for Consumers

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the immediate day-to-day supply of electricity is expected to continue without disruption. However, the restructuring is intended to bring about longer-term improvements, including:

More efficient management of power generation and distribution

Reduced financial losses that have historically burdened the state

Improved service delivery to households and businesses

Greater scope for attracting private sector investment into the energy sector

Background to the Reform

The CEB had operated for many years under persistent financial strain, accumulating significant debts and facing ongoing challenges in meeting the country's electricity demand. Reform of the institution had been discussed and debated for a considerable period, with various stakeholders — including trade unions, industry experts, and international lenders — offering differing views on the best path forward.

The formal dissolution and replacement with six successor companies now brings that long-running debate to a decisive conclusion, signalling a new chapter for electricity governance in Sri Lanka.

The restructuring of the CEB is widely regarded as one of the boldest energy sector reforms undertaken by the Sri Lankan government in recent memory.

Further details regarding the specific roles and mandates of each of the six new companies are expected to be made public in the coming days as the transition process unfolds.

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