Former State Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Taken Into Custody by CID

Suresh Sallay, the former head of Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service (SIS), has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), authorities confirmed.

High-Profile Arrest Shakes Intelligence Community

The arrest of Sallay, who previously led one of the country's most powerful and sensitive intelligence agencies, marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold former officials accountable. The CID moved to take him into custody in a move that is expected to send shockwaves through both political and security circles.

Sallay served as the Director of State Intelligence under a previous administration, a role that placed him at the centre of the country's national security apparatus. His tenure made him one of the most influential figures in Sri Lanka's intelligence landscape.

Investigation Underway

The Criminal Investigation Department, which operates under the Sri Lanka Police, has been actively pursuing several high-profile cases involving former government officials and security personnel in recent months. The specific charges or allegations that led to Sallay's arrest have not yet been fully disclosed by investigators.

Further details regarding the nature of the investigation and any forthcoming legal proceedings are expected to be revealed as the case progresses through the judicial system.

This development is being closely watched by political observers, civil society groups, and the general public, as it reflects the current government's stated commitment to accountability and the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

Related Video