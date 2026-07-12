Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations and Jordan Following US Military Action

Tehran has dramatically escalated tensions across the Middle East, launching a wave of missile and drone attacks targeting multiple regional nations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, and Oman, following a fresh round of United States bombardment on Iranian soil.

Iran Strikes Neighbours Amid Mounting Tensions

The Iranian military confirmed the attacks on its neighbours as the confrontation between Tehran and Washington entered a dangerous new phase. The United Arab Emirates also reported intercepting Iranian missile and drone threats directed at its territory, underscoring the rapidly widening scope of the conflict.

The strikes came in direct response to Washington announcing a third consecutive round of military action against Iran within the same week, further inflaming an already volatile situation across the region.

Container Ship Attack Cited as Trigger

The United States justified its latest bombardment of Iran by accusing Tehran of attacking a Cyprus-flagged container ship, an incident that Washington said necessitated a firm military response. Iran has not backed down in the face of American pressure, instead choosing to broaden its retaliatory reach across the Gulf and into Jordan.

Regional Alarm as Conflict Widens

The targeting of multiple Gulf states simultaneously signals a significant shift in Iran's strategic posture, drawing several nations — many of which host American military assets — directly into the crossfire of the US-Iran standoff. Air defence systems across the affected countries were placed on high alert as the attacks unfolded.

The developments have sent shockwaves through regional governments and international markets alike, with global observers warning that the situation carries serious risks of spiralling into a broader military conflict with far-reaching consequences for the Middle East and beyond.

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