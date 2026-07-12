Qatar's Former Ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Passes Away at 74

Qatar's Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, has passed away at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan confirmed in an official announcement.

The Amiri Diwan, the official office of Qatar's ruling authority, released a formal statement mourning the death of the former ruler, expressing the nation's grief over the significant loss.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Emir."

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani was one of the most transformative figures in Qatar's modern history. During his time as Emir, he oversaw a dramatic reshaping of the Gulf state, guiding Qatar's rise as a major regional and global power through ambitious economic and diplomatic initiatives.

He abdicated the throne in 2013, handing power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a rare and peaceful transfer of leadership within the Gulf region. Following his abdication, he carried the honorary title of Father Emir.

His tenure was marked by the rapid expansion of Qatar's influence on the world stage, including the development of the Al Jazeera media network and the country's emergence as a key hub for international diplomacy and energy exports.

News of his passing has drawn widespread condolences from across the Arab world and the broader international community, with leaders paying tribute to his legacy and vision for Qatar's future.

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