Sri Lanka Enforces Historic Ban on Imports Produced Through Forced Labour

A landmark move to uphold human rights in trade

Sri Lanka has introduced a sweeping ban on the importation of goods produced using forced labour, marking a significant step in the country's commitment to ethical trade practices and international human rights standards.

What the ban covers

The new regulation prohibits the entry of any foreign goods into Sri Lanka that have been manufactured, harvested, or processed through the use of forced labour. This applies across a broad range of product categories, signalling that the government intends to take a firm stance against supply chains tainted by labour exploitation.

Goods produced wholly or in part through forced labour are barred from import

The ban aligns Sri Lanka with global moves toward responsible sourcing

Authorities are expected to scrutinise import documentation and supply chain records more closely

A step toward ethical trade

The decision places Sri Lanka among a growing number of nations that have introduced legislative or regulatory measures targeting forced labour in global supply chains. Countries such as the United States and members of the European Union have in recent years enacted similar frameworks, and Sri Lanka's move signals its intention to align with those international standards.

This ban reflects Sri Lanka's recognition that trade must not come at the cost of fundamental human dignity and workers' rights.

Implications for importers and businesses

Local importers and businesses that source goods from overseas will need to exercise greater due diligence when vetting their supply chains. Companies found to be in breach of the new regulation could face penalties, including the seizure of banned goods at the point of entry.

Trade experts suggest that while the ban may initially present logistical challenges for some importers, it ultimately serves to protect Sri Lanka's reputation as a responsible trading partner in the global marketplace.

Broader context

The announcement comes as Sri Lanka continues to rebuild its economy following a period of severe financial crisis. Strengthening trade governance and adhering to internationally recognised labour standards is seen as critical to restoring investor confidence and securing preferential trade arrangements with key partners.

Civil society organisations and labour rights advocates have broadly welcomed the development, calling it a meaningful step toward ensuring that economic recovery does not come at the expense of vulnerable workers around the world.