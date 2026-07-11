Turkish Airlines Flight Lands Safely After Bird Strike on Katunayake-Istanbul Route

A Turkish Airlines aircraft travelling from Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake to Istanbul, Turkey, has landed safely following a bird strike incident, officials confirmed.

The aircraft encountered the bird strike during its journey, prompting immediate precautionary measures from the flight crew. Despite the incident, the plane was brought down without any reported harm to passengers or crew members on board.

Bird Strikes a Persistent Aviation Concern

Bird strikes remain one of the more common hazards faced by commercial aircraft, particularly during takeoff and landing phases when planes operate at lower altitudes. Such incidents can pose risks to aircraft engines and other critical components, requiring pilots to follow strict emergency protocols.

Aviation authorities routinely monitor and manage bird activity around airport vicinities to minimise the risk of such occurrences. Bandaranaike International Airport, as Sri Lanka's primary international gateway, maintains ongoing wildlife management measures as part of its safety framework.

Passengers and Crew Safe

The safe landing of the aircraft will come as a relief to passengers, their families, and aviation officials alike. Turkish Airlines operates regular scheduled services between Colombo and Istanbul, connecting Sri Lanka to a wide network of international destinations through its hub.

Further details regarding the extent of any damage to the aircraft and whether an official investigation will be launched are expected to be released by the relevant authorities in due course.

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