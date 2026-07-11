Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens: Over 67,000 Cases and 47 Deaths Reported

Island-wide dengue situation raises serious public health concerns

Sri Lanka is facing a worsening dengue fever crisis, with the country recording more than 67,000 cases and 47 fatalities, according to the latest available health data. The figures highlight a significant public health challenge that authorities and medical professionals are working to bring under control.

Rising case numbers across the country

The dengue outbreak has spread across multiple provinces, with reported cases continuing to climb at an alarming pace. Health officials have urged the public to take immediate preventive measures to curb the further transmission of the mosquito-borne disease, which thrives particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and stagnant water accumulation.

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, can develop into severe dengue hemorrhagic fever if left untreated, placing considerable strain on hospital resources and healthcare workers nationwide.

What the public can do

Health authorities have consistently emphasised that community participation is essential in fighting the spread of dengue. Key preventive steps include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes, workplaces, and schools

Regularly cleaning water storage containers and flowerpots

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing

Seeking immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop

A recurring national challenge

Sri Lanka has historically battled dengue outbreaks, particularly during the monsoon seasons when mosquito breeding conditions are most favourable. Medical experts warn that rapid urbanisation, poor waste management, and inconsistent public awareness have contributed to the persistence of the disease year after year.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to cooperate with local health inspectors and community-level dengue eradication programmes to prevent further loss of life and reduce the burden on the country's healthcare system.

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