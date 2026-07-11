Fire Brigade Emergency Hotline Down — Public Urged to Dial 117

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has issued an urgent public notice advising Sri Lankans that the Fire Brigade's emergency hotline is temporarily out of service.

With the primary emergency line currently unavailable, authorities are urging members of the public to use the alternative emergency number 117 for any fire-related emergencies until the hotline is restored to normal operation.

What the Public Should Know

The Fire Brigade's regular emergency hotline is temporarily unavailable.

The alternative emergency contact number is 117 .

. The disruption was officially confirmed by the Disaster Management Centre.

Members of the public are strongly advised to save the number 117 on their mobile devices and use it immediately in the event of a fire or related emergency during this period.

Stay Prepared

Authorities have not yet indicated how long the outage is expected to last. In the meantime, the DMC is urging all residents across the island to remain vigilant and to spread awareness of the temporary alternative number among family, friends, and neighbours.

The public is encouraged to monitor official DMC communications for further updates on when the Fire Brigade hotline will be back in service.