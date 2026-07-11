Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens: Over 67,000 Cases and 47 Deaths Recorded

Sri Lanka is facing a serious public health challenge as dengue fever continues to spread across the island, with authorities recording 67,143 cases and 47 deaths reported so far this year.

A Growing Public Health Emergency

The latest figures paint a concerning picture of the dengue situation in Sri Lanka, with both case numbers and fatalities climbing steadily. Health officials are urging the public to take immediate preventive action as the outbreak shows little sign of slowing down.

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, remains one of the most persistent and dangerous vector-borne diseases affecting Sri Lanka. The country's tropical climate and seasonal rainfall create ideal breeding conditions for the mosquito, making dengue a recurring annual threat.

What the Public Can Do

Health authorities continue to remind residents that prevention begins at home. Key steps to reduce the risk of dengue transmission include:

Eliminating stagnant water collections around homes, including in flowerpots, tyres, and containers

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, especially during early morning and evening hours

Ensuring proper disposal of waste that may collect rainwater

Seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop

A Call for Urgent Action

Dengue is preventable, and every household has a role to play in breaking the transmission cycle before the situation worsens further.

With over 67,000 cases already recorded, medical professionals and public health officials are stressing the urgency of community-level action. Hospitals across affected districts are managing increased patient loads, placing additional pressure on an already stretched healthcare system.

Sri Lankans are urged to remain vigilant, cooperate with local health authorities conducting inspections, and report potential mosquito breeding sites in their communities without delay.

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