Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Decline 6.2% in June 2026

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves recorded a notable decline of 6.2 percent in June 2026, according to the latest available data, raising fresh questions about the country's external financial position as it continues its economic recovery journey.

A Setback in Reserve Accumulation

The drop marks a reversal in what had been a gradual rebuilding of the country's reserve buffer following the severe economic crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022. While Sri Lanka has made significant strides in stabilising its economy under an International Monetary Fund programme, fluctuations in reserve levels serve as a reminder of the fragility that still underlies the recovery.

Foreign exchange reserves are a critical indicator of a country's ability to meet its international payment obligations, service external debt, and defend its currency. A decline of this magnitude within a single month is likely to attract close scrutiny from financial analysts, international creditors, and policymakers alike.

Factors Behind the Decline

While specific reasons for the June 2026 fall have not been detailed in official statements, reserve movements in Sri Lanka are typically influenced by a range of factors, including:

Debt repayment obligations and external loan servicing

Central bank interventions in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the rupee

Fluctuations in export earnings and tourism inflows

Import expenditure, particularly on fuel and essential commodities

IMF Programme and Recovery Context

Sri Lanka is currently under a four-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement with the IMF, which includes reserve accumulation targets as a key performance benchmark. Any sustained decline in reserves could complicate the country's compliance with programme conditions and potentially affect disbursements of future tranches.

Maintaining adequate reserve levels remains one of the most closely watched metrics of Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation effort, both domestically and among international observers.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is expected to provide further clarity on the reserve position and the factors contributing to the June decline in its upcoming official communications. Analysts and investors will be watching closely to assess whether the dip represents a temporary adjustment or a more concerning trend in the country's external sector performance.