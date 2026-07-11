Sri Lanka Moves to Overhaul Presidential Pardon System with Transparent New Framework

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration has taken a significant step toward reforming one of the country's most scrutinised legal processes, receiving a committee report that calls for a more structured, fair, and transparent mechanism for granting presidential pardons to convicted prisoners.

The report, submitted to the ministry, outlines recommendations aimed at replacing what critics have long regarded as an opaque and inconsistently applied pardoning process with a clearly defined framework that upholds the principles of justice and accountability.

A Long-Overdue Reform

The presidential pardon system in Sri Lanka has historically attracted controversy, with concerns raised over the criteria used to grant early releases and whether such decisions are made on merit or influenced by political considerations. The latest move signals the government's intent to address these concerns head-on as part of a broader prison reform agenda.

The committee's recommendations are expected to introduce structured guidelines governing how pardon requests are evaluated, ensuring that decisions are made through a consistent and legally grounded process rather than on an ad hoc basis.

Part of a Wider Prison Reform Push

The development comes amid growing pressure on authorities to modernise Sri Lanka's prison system, which has long faced challenges including severe overcrowding, inadequate rehabilitation programmes, and questions surrounding inmate welfare.

Advocates for prison reform have welcomed the initiative, noting that a transparent pardoning mechanism could serve as a meaningful tool for justice when applied correctly, particularly in cases involving humanitarian grounds or demonstrated rehabilitation.

The report was submitted to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration

It recommends a systematic and transparent framework for presidential pardons

The initiative forms part of the government's broader prison reform agenda

Officials at the Ministry of Justice and National Integration are expected to study the committee's findings before determining the next steps toward implementing the proposed reforms. Further announcements on how the new mechanism will be structured and enforced are anticipated in the coming weeks.

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