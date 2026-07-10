Sri Lanka Joins UN-Backed International Security Force to Combat Gang Violence in Haiti

Sri Lanka Steps Up to Global Security Stage

Sri Lanka has joined an international security force deployed to Haiti as part of efforts to tackle the country's devastating gang crisis, a United Nations official has confirmed. The development marks a significant step for Sri Lanka in contributing to multinational peacekeeping and security operations on the world stage.

Haiti's Deepening Crisis

Haiti has been gripped by an escalating gang violence crisis that has paralysed large parts of the Caribbean nation, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians and crippling government institutions. Armed gangs have seized control of significant portions of the capital, Port-au-Prince, making the security situation one of the most dire humanitarian emergencies in the Western Hemisphere.

In response to mounting international concern, a coordinated multinational force was established under a United Nations mandate to help restore order and support Haiti's national police in reclaiming control from criminal armed groups.

Sri Lanka's Contribution

Sri Lanka's decision to participate in the anti-gang force reflects the island nation's continued commitment to international peace and security efforts. Sri Lanka has a well-established history of contributing personnel to United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe, and this latest deployment continues that tradition.

A UN official confirmed Sri Lanka's inclusion in the force, though specific details regarding the number of personnel deployed or the nature of their operational role were not immediately disclosed.

Regional and Global Significance

The multinational security mission in Haiti has drawn participation from several countries, with the effort widely seen as a critical test of international resolve in addressing gang-driven instability in fragile states. Sri Lanka's involvement adds to the coalition's strength and signals Colombo's willingness to play an active role in upholding global security norms.

Observers note that such participation also carries diplomatic significance for Sri Lanka, reinforcing its standing within the United Nations system at a time when the country is working to rebuild its international relationships following its recent economic crisis.