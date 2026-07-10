Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake Re-Named as Suspect in Gold-Plated T-56 Rifle Case

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been formally re-named as a suspect in a criminal case involving a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle, marking a significant development in a legal matter that has drawn considerable public attention in Sri Lanka.

Background of the Case

The case centres on a T-56 firearm — a Chinese-manufactured assault rifle — which was recovered by authorities and found to have been gold-plated, raising serious questions about its origins, ownership, and the circumstances under which it came to be in possession of those connected to the investigation.

Duminda Dissanayake, who previously held ministerial office, now finds himself formally implicated in the proceedings after being re-designated as a suspect by investigators handling the case.

Legal Implications

The re-naming of a former minister as a suspect in a case involving an illegal or unlawfully held firearm carries significant legal weight under Sri Lankan law. Authorities are expected to proceed with formal inquiries as the case moves forward through the judicial process.

The development is likely to attract further scrutiny given Dissanayake's political profile and his prior role in government. Legal observers note that the re-classification of an individual as a suspect typically signals that investigators have gathered sufficient grounds to pursue the matter more formally.

Wider Context

Sri Lanka has in recent years seen increased law enforcement focus on the illegal possession of firearms, particularly those linked to individuals in or previously connected to positions of political power. Cases involving modified or ornamental weapons have occasionally surfaced, often pointing to broader concerns about the circulation of arms within influential circles.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the firearm's recovery and the full scope of the investigation are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the courts. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Related Video