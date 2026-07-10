Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister Harshana

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has joined hands with fellow opposition parliamentarians to formally sign a No-Confidence Motion (NCM) against Justice Minister Harshana, marking a significant escalation of political tensions in Sri Lanka's Parliament.

A United Opposition Front

The motion, signed by Premadasa alongside a bloc of opposition Members of Parliament, signals a coordinated effort by the opposition to challenge the conduct and tenure of the Justice Minister. The signing took place within Parliament, underscoring the seriousness with which opposition lawmakers are pursuing the matter.

A No-Confidence Motion is one of the most powerful parliamentary instruments available to opposition members, serving as a formal declaration that the House has lost faith in a particular minister's ability to carry out their duties.

Political Implications

The move is expected to intensify scrutiny on the Justice Ministry and place pressure on the ruling administration to respond to the opposition's concerns. Should the motion gain sufficient parliamentary support, it could trigger a full debate on the floor of the House regarding the minister's performance and suitability for office.

Sri Lanka's parliamentary rules require a No-Confidence Motion to secure an adequate number of signatories before it can be formally tabled and debated. The opposition's collective backing suggests the motion carries considerable weight within their ranks.

Broader Political Context

This development comes amid an already charged political climate in Sri Lanka, where the government and opposition have frequently clashed over matters of governance, accountability, and the administration of justice. The targeting of the Justice Minister in particular adds a pointed dimension to the opposition's campaign, given the ministry's central role in upholding the rule of law.

Political analysts are expected to closely watch how the government responds to the motion and whether it commands enough support on the parliamentary floor to advance further.

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