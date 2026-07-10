Sri Lanka's Cinnamon Industry Hits Historic Milestone as Prices Soar to Record Highs

Alba-Grade Cinnamon Reaches Rs. 7,000 Per Kilogram

Sri Lanka's cinnamon industry has achieved a landmark moment, with prices for the prized spice reaching the highest levels ever recorded in the country's history. In May, Alba-grade cinnamon — the finest and most sought-after classification of Sri Lankan cinnamon — fetched an unprecedented Rs. 7,000 per kilogram, marking a significant milestone for the island nation's spice export sector.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Spice Exporters

The record-breaking price surge comes alongside a rise in cinnamon exports, offering a much-needed boost to an economy that has been navigating a period of significant financial recovery. Sri Lanka is widely regarded as the world's leading producer of true cinnamon, known botanically as Cinnamomum verum, and the industry remains a cornerstone of the country's agricultural export portfolio.

The combination of rising global demand and the premium quality associated with Ceylon cinnamon has contributed to the upward pressure on prices, with growers and exporters alike welcoming the development as a positive sign for the sector's future prospects.

What This Means for Local Growers

For cinnamon cultivators, particularly those in the traditional growing regions of the Southern Province, the elevated prices represent a rare opportunity to improve their livelihoods. Smallholder farmers who form the backbone of the cinnamon supply chain stand to benefit significantly from the stronger market conditions.

Alba is the highest grade of Ceylon cinnamon, prized for its thin quills and delicate flavour profile.

Sri Lanka supplies a substantial share of the global true cinnamon market.

The Southern Province, including areas around Galle and Matara, is the heartland of Sri Lankan cinnamon cultivation.

Positive Outlook for the Export Sector

Industry observers have noted that the record prices reflect growing international recognition of Ceylon cinnamon's superior quality compared to the Cassia variety commonly found in mass markets. As health-conscious consumers worldwide increasingly distinguish between the two, demand for authentic Ceylon cinnamon has strengthened considerably.

Sri Lanka's cinnamon industry reaching historic price levels is a testament to the enduring global reputation of Ceylon cinnamon as a premium agricultural product.

With export volumes on the rise alongside these record prices, the cinnamon sector appears well-positioned to make a meaningful contribution to Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery efforts in the months ahead.