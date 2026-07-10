PM Amarasuriya Assures Parliament: PC Election Funds Remain Untouched Amid Disaster Relief Efforts

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya moved to dispel concerns in Parliament on Monday, firmly stating that funds set aside for the upcoming Provincial Council elections have not been redirected towards disaster relief efforts currently underway across the country.

Clear Separation of Funds

Addressing Parliament on 10 February, the Prime Minister sought to reassure lawmakers and the public that the government has maintained a strict distinction between the two separate allocations, emphasising that electoral funding remains intact and has not been utilised for any other purpose.

The clarification comes amid growing public curiosity over how the government is managing its finances as Sri Lanka continues to respond to recent disaster-related emergencies, raising questions about whether funds earmarked for democratic processes could be diverted to meet urgent humanitarian needs.

Government's Commitment to Electoral Process

Prime Minister Amarasuriya's statement signals the government's firm commitment to proceeding with the Provincial Council elections as planned, reassuring political stakeholders that the democratic exercise will not be compromised by competing financial pressures.

The Provincial Council elections have been long-awaited, with many Sri Lankans and political parties keenly anticipating the restoration of provincial-level democratic governance after years of delay.

Balancing Priorities

The Prime Minister's clarification underscores the delicate balancing act the current administration faces — managing the financial demands of disaster relief while simultaneously safeguarding the integrity and funding of scheduled democratic institutions.

Parliament received the statement as an important assurance that the government remains organised in its fiscal responsibilities, ensuring that neither emergency response efforts nor the electoral process will suffer as a result of the other's requirements.

Further details regarding both the disaster relief funding arrangements and the Provincial Council election timeline are expected to be made available to the public in the coming days.