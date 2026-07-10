Consumer Affairs Authority Takes Legal Action Over Overpriced Water on Colombo–Jaffna Express

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has launched legal proceedings against a canteen operator aboard the Colombo–Jaffna express train, following the discovery that a bottle of water was being sold to passengers at an inflated price of Rs. 150.

Passengers Overcharged on Long-Distance Route

The case came to light after CAA officials uncovered the pricing irregularity during an inspection of the onboard canteen service on one of Sri Lanka's busiest and most heavily used long-distance rail routes. The Colombo–Jaffna express serves thousands of passengers travelling between the capital and the Northern Province, many of whom rely on onboard vendors for food and beverages during the lengthy journey.

Authorities determined that charging Rs. 150 for a water bottle constituted a violation of consumer protection regulations, which are designed to safeguard the public from exploitative pricing practices.

CAA Steps In to Protect Commuters

The Consumer Affairs Authority has been increasingly active in monitoring pricing conduct across various sectors, and the latest action underscores the regulator's commitment to ensuring fair trade practices even in transit environments such as trains and buses.

Legal proceedings have been formally initiated against the canteen operator

The violation involves the sale of a water bottle at Rs. 150 aboard the Colombo–Jaffna express

CAA officials conducted an inspection that led to the discovery of the overcharging

Consumer rights advocates have welcomed the move, noting that captive environments such as long-distance trains often leave passengers with little choice but to purchase items from onboard vendors, making regulatory oversight particularly important in such settings.

Passengers travelling on long-distance routes deserve the protection of fair pricing, especially when they have no alternative means of purchasing essential items such as drinking water.

The CAA has urged members of the public to report any instances of price gouging or consumer rights violations encountered during travel or in commercial establishments, as the authority continues its efforts to enforce compliance with established pricing guidelines across the country.