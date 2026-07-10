Government Warns Migrant Workers Against Illegal Broker Scams Targeting Israel-Bound Jobseekers

The Sri Lankan government has issued a stern warning to prospective migrant workers, urging them not to fall prey to unlicensed brokers who are reportedly demanding exorbitant fees of between Rs. 4 million and Rs. 4.5 million from individuals seeking employment in Israel.

Licensed Agencies Have Fee Limits

Authorities stressed that legitimate, licensed private foreign employment agencies are bound by strict regulations that cap the fees they are permitted to charge workers. The government made clear that any demand significantly above these regulated amounts is illegal and should be treated as a serious red flag by anyone seeking overseas employment.

Racketeers Exploiting Vulnerable Jobseekers

Officials expressed deep concern over the growing network of unauthorised middlemen who are taking advantage of Sri Lankans eager to find work abroad. These racketeers, operating outside the law, are collecting vast sums of money from vulnerable individuals with promises of securing placements in Israel — a destination that has seen increased demand among Sri Lankan job seekers in recent times.

The warning was delivered by a senior government minister, who called on all prospective migrant workers to exercise extreme caution before handing over any money to individuals or agencies claiming to facilitate overseas employment.

What Workers Should Do

Verify that any foreign employment agency is properly licensed before engaging their services.

Refuse to pay fees that exceed the legally permitted maximum set by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Report suspected illegal brokers or suspicious fee demands to the appropriate government bodies.

Seek guidance directly from official government foreign employment channels before making any financial commitments.

The government made it unequivocally clear that licensed agencies are only permitted to charge fees equivalent to the regulated maximum, and that any demand far in excess of this figure is a strong indicator of fraudulent activity.

A Recurring Problem

The exploitation of migrant workers through illegal brokering is not a new phenomenon in Sri Lanka. The country has a large and economically vital migrant workforce, with hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans employed across the Middle East and beyond. This dependence on foreign remittances has, over the years, created fertile ground for unscrupulous operators to profit from the desperation and ambition of those seeking a better life abroad.

The government's renewed warning comes as a timely reminder that due diligence is essential, and that workers who pay unlicensed brokers not only risk losing substantial sums of money but may also find themselves without any legal recourse if things go wrong.