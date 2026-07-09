UN Calls on Sri Lanka to Uphold State Duty of Prisoner Protection Following Deadly Negombo Prison Riot

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, has expressed serious concern over the deaths arising from the Negombo Prison riot, stressing that the protection of all individuals in state custody — including convicted prisoners, remand suspects, and correctional officers — is a fundamental obligation of the Sri Lankan government.

UN Voices Deep Concern Over Prison Violence

Franche made the remarks in response to the violent disturbance that broke out at the Negombo Prison, which resulted in the deaths of both inmates and prison staff. The UN official underscored that regardless of the circumstances of their detention, every person held in a state facility is entitled to protection, safety, and respect for their basic rights.

The Resident Coordinator's statement reflects the United Nations' broader position that governments bear an unwavering responsibility toward those under their direct custody, and that prison violence of this magnitude demands urgent institutional attention.

A Sobering Reminder of Sri Lanka's Prison Challenges

The Negombo Prison incident has cast a harsh spotlight on the longstanding issues facing Sri Lanka's correctional system, including severe overcrowding, inadequate staffing, and limited resources for rehabilitation and security management.

Human rights observers have long warned that conditions within many of Sri Lanka's prisons are stretched beyond sustainable limits, creating an environment where tensions among inmates can rapidly escalate into deadly confrontations.

Ensuring the protection of prisoners is not a privilege — it is a fundamental responsibility of the State, the UN Resident Coordinator emphasised in his statement.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

The United Nations' intervention signals that the international community is closely monitoring how Sri Lankan authorities respond to the tragedy. Observers expect the government to conduct a transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to the riot, as well as to address the systemic vulnerabilities that allowed the situation to spiral out of control.

Sri Lanka's prison authorities and the Ministry of Justice are yet to issue a comprehensive public statement outlining the specific steps being taken to prevent a recurrence of such violence.

The Negombo Prison riot stands as a grim reminder that meaningful prison reform is not merely a matter of policy — it is a humanitarian imperative that the state cannot afford to delay.

Related Video