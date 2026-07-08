Negombo Prison Death Toll Climbs to 28 After Injured Officer Succumbs to Wounds

The death toll from the violent incident at Negombo Prison has risen to 28 after a prison officer who sustained critical injuries during the clash succumbed to his wounds while undergoing medical treatment.

Officer's Death Pushes Toll Higher

The prison officer, who had been receiving treatment following the brutal confrontation at the Negombo facility, was unable to recover from the severity of his injuries, authorities confirmed. His passing marks another tragic development in what has already been one of the deadliest episodes in Sri Lanka's recent prison history.

A Tragedy Unfolding Behind Bars

The violent clash at Negombo Prison sent shockwaves across the country, raising urgent questions about security conditions, overcrowding, and the safety of both inmates and prison staff within Sri Lanka's correctional facilities. The incident has drawn significant attention from the public, human rights observers, and government officials alike.

Prison staff are among those caught in the crossfire of what has become an increasingly dangerous environment inside the facility, as highlighted by the loss of a fellow officer whose duty cost him his life.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

The escalating death toll is expected to intensify pressure on the Department of Prisons and relevant government ministries to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to the violence. Concerns over prison management, inmate welfare, and the protection of corrections officers are likely to dominate discussions in the days ahead.

Authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive public statement detailing the sequence of events that triggered the clash or outlining the steps being taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The families of those who lost their lives, including the fallen prison officer, are awaiting answers and accountability.

The nation mourns the lives lost and looks to those in authority to ensure that Sri Lanka's prison system is made safer for all within its walls.