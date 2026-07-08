Ex-Minister Jagath Pushpakumara Taken Into Custody by Anti-Corruption Commission

Former Minister Jagath Pushpakumara has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), authorities confirmed.

The anti-corruption body took the former minister into custody as part of its ongoing efforts to crack down on bribery and corrupt practices among public officials and politicians in Sri Lanka.

CIABOC, which operates as Sri Lanka's primary institution mandated to investigate and prosecute corruption-related offences, carried out the arrest in connection with allegations levelled against Pushpakumara.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances surrounding the arrest are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

The development marks yet another instance of Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities moving against a former high-ranking political figure, reflecting the commission's continued push to hold individuals in positions of power accountable under the law.

Pushpakumara's arrest is likely to draw significant public attention amid growing calls across the country for greater transparency and accountability within political circles.

More updates are anticipated as CIABOC proceeds with its inquiry into the matter.

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