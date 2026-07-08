Emirates Doubles Down on Sri Lanka with Second Daily A350 Flight Between Colombo and Dubai

Emirates has announced a significant upgrade to its Sri Lanka operations, introducing a second daily Airbus A350 flight on its Colombo–Dubai route, marking a major expansion that promises to transform the travel experience for passengers flying between the two destinations.

A New Chapter for Sri Lanka's Air Connectivity

The move signals growing confidence in Sri Lanka as a key travel and tourism market, with the Gulf carrier committing to one of its most technologically advanced aircraft on the busy Colombo–Dubai corridor. The addition of a second daily A350 service effectively doubles Emirates' wide-body A350 presence on the route, offering travellers greater flexibility in scheduling alongside enhanced onboard comfort.

Premium Economy Comes to Colombo

Among the most notable developments for Sri Lankan passengers is the introduction of Emirates' Premium Economy cabin on the expanded service. Previously unavailable on this route, Premium Economy offers a distinct tier of travel sitting between Business Class and Economy, featuring wider seats, additional legroom, enhanced dining options and a more personalised service experience. This gives Sri Lankan travellers and inbound visitors a broader range of cabin choices to suit varying budgets and preferences.

Advanced Technology Onboard

The Airbus A350 itself represents the cutting edge of commercial aviation. The aircraft features advanced aerodynamics, fuel-efficient engines and a cabin environment engineered to reduce passenger fatigue, with higher humidity levels, improved air filtration and larger windows. Emirates' configuration of the A350 also incorporates the airline's latest generation of in-flight entertainment, ensuring a superior experience across all cabin classes.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The upgrade is expected to benefit multiple segments of the travelling public, including:

Sri Lankan expatriates working in the Gulf region seeking more convenient flight options

Tourists travelling to Sri Lanka from Europe, the Middle East and beyond via Dubai

Business travellers requiring flexible and comfortable connections through Emirates' Dubai hub

The broader Sri Lankan tourism and hospitality industry, which stands to gain from increased seat capacity on the route

A Vote of Confidence in Sri Lanka

The expansion comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to revitalise its tourism sector following years of economic turbulence. Increased air connectivity with a premium carrier such as Emirates is widely regarded as a critical enabler of tourism growth, and the upgrade is likely to be welcomed by industry stakeholders and government officials alike.

With the second daily A350 service now in place, Sri Lanka's air links to the rest of the world through one of aviation's most celebrated hubs have taken a meaningful step forward, raising the bar for what passengers can expect when they fly through Bandaranaike International Airport.

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