Groundbreaking Sri Lankan Research Unmasks AI-Generated Fake Women Spreading Misinformation on Facebook

A landmark study has shed light on a deeply troubling digital phenomenon in Sri Lanka — the widespread use of artificial intelligence to create fake female personas on Facebook, designed to spread misinformation and manipulate public discourse.

Sri Lanka's First Systematic Study of Its Kind

Senior researcher Dr. Sanjana Hattotuwa has published what he describes as Sri Lanka's first systematic investigation into AI-generated fake women operating on the social media platform. The study marks a significant step forward in understanding how sophisticated digital deception is being weaponised within the local online environment.

The research documents how artificially generated images of women — produced using AI tools — are being deployed to create convincing but entirely fictitious social media identities. These fabricated profiles are then used to amplify false narratives, potentially influencing public opinion on a range of social and political issues.

A Growing Threat to the Digital Landscape

The findings raise serious concerns about the integrity of online information in Sri Lanka, particularly given the country's history of social media being used to fuel tensions and spread harmful content. AI-generated profile images have become increasingly difficult to distinguish from genuine photographs, making such deceptive accounts harder than ever for ordinary users to detect.

Dr. Hattotuwa's study is being recognised as a pioneering effort to document and expose this emerging form of digital manipulation within a Sri Lankan context.

The use of fake personas to drive online narratives is not unique to Sri Lanka, but the localised nature of this research provides critical insights into how global disinformation tactics are being adapted and applied within the island's own digital ecosystem.

Why Fake Female Profiles?

Researchers and digital rights advocates have long noted that fabricated female identities are frequently favoured by those running coordinated inauthentic behaviour campaigns. Such profiles tend to attract higher levels of engagement and are perceived as more trustworthy by other users, making them effective vehicles for spreading misleading content.

AI tools can generate highly realistic facial images that do not belong to any real person

These images are used to build convincing social media profiles with fabricated personal histories

The accounts are then used to share, amplify, or originate misinformation

Detection remains a significant challenge for both platforms and everyday users

Calls for Greater Awareness and Action

The publication of this study is expected to prompt renewed calls for greater vigilance among Sri Lankan social media users, as well as stronger action from platform providers to detect and remove AI-generated fake accounts. Digital literacy advocates are urging the public to critically evaluate the authenticity of online profiles, particularly those sharing politically or socially sensitive content.

As artificial intelligence technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, experts warn that the threat posed by AI-generated misinformation will only intensify — making research of this nature more important than ever for safeguarding the quality of public discourse in Sri Lanka.