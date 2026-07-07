Sri Lanka's Export Earnings Cross USD 7.3 Billion Mark in First Five Months

Strong export performance signals growing economic momentum

Sri Lanka's export sector has recorded a significant milestone, with total export earnings surpassing USD 7.3 billion during the first five months of the year, reflecting a continued upward trajectory in the country's trade performance.

The figures point to a robust recovery in external trade, buoyed by sustained demand for Sri Lanka's key export commodities in international markets. The result is being viewed as an encouraging indicator for the island nation's broader economic stabilisation efforts following years of financial turbulence.

Key sectors driving export growth

Sri Lanka's export base has traditionally been anchored by several core industries, and their combined contribution has been instrumental in reaching this landmark figure. Among the sectors continuing to drive export revenues are:

Garments and apparel, which remain the single largest foreign exchange earner

Tea and other agricultural produce, reflecting enduring global demand for Ceylon tea

Rubber and rubber-based products

Spices, coconut-based products, and other agro-industrial goods

A positive signal for economic recovery

The strong export numbers come at a critical time for Sri Lanka, as the government continues to implement reforms under its International Monetary Fund programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability. Sustained export growth helps bolster the country's foreign exchange reserves, which had reached critically low levels during the 2022 economic crisis.

Trade and economic analysts have noted that maintaining this export momentum will be essential for Sri Lanka to manage its external debt obligations and reduce its dependence on short-term borrowings.

Authorities are expected to continue focusing on export diversification and market expansion strategies to ensure that this growth trend is sustained throughout the remainder of the year.