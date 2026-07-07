Corruption Charges Formally Filed Against Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa at Colombo High Court

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa has been formally indicted on corruption charges before the Colombo High Court, marking a significant development in a high-profile case that has drawn considerable public attention in Sri Lanka.

Indictments Served Before Colombo High Court

Shasheendra Rajapaksa, a prominent member of the Rajapaksa political family, appeared before the Colombo High Court alongside two co-accused as formal indictments were filed against all three individuals in connection with corruption-related allegations.

The filing of indictments represents a critical procedural milestone in the case, signalling that authorities have gathered sufficient evidence to proceed with a full trial against the accused parties.

A Case Watched Closely by the Public

The case has attracted widespread attention given the political profile of the accused. Shasheendra Rajapaksa previously served as a State Minister and is a member of one of Sri Lanka's most influential political dynasties.

Legal proceedings of this nature are being closely monitored by citizens and anti-corruption watchdogs alike, as Sri Lanka continues efforts to strengthen accountability and transparency within its public institutions.

Legal Process to Continue

With the indictments now formally served, the case is expected to proceed through the High Court system. The two co-accused named alongside the former State Minister will also face the charges in the forthcoming legal proceedings.

Further details regarding trial dates and the specific nature of the charges are anticipated to emerge as the court process advances in the coming weeks.

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