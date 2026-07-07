Namal Rajapaksa Spearheads New Political Movement "A Team – Next Wave" With National Ambitions

A new political movement has entered Sri Lanka's opposition landscape, with a group of prominent parliamentarians led by Namal Rajapaksa officially launching "A Team – Next Wave" on Tuesday, signalling their intent to grow the initiative into a fully-fledged national political force.

A New Chapter in Opposition Politics

The launch brought together five opposition Members of Parliament — Namal Rajapaksa, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Anuradha Jayaratne, D. V. Chanaka and Chanaka Madugoda — who collectively unveiled the movement amid growing interest in reshaping Sri Lanka's political alternatives.

The grouping has set its sights firmly on expanding beyond its current composition, with the stated ambition of transforming "A Team – Next Wave" from a parliamentary cluster into a broad-based national team capable of challenging the existing political order.

Namal at the Helm

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a veteran of Sri Lankan parliamentary politics, is spearheading the initiative. His involvement is expected to draw considerable public attention, given his family's enduring influence within segments of the Sri Lankan electorate.

The movement's branding as a "next wave" appears deliberately crafted to appeal to younger voters and those disillusioned with established political parties, positioning the group as a forward-looking alternative rather than a continuation of the past.

Ambitions of a National Platform

According to those involved in the launch, the ultimate goal is for the movement to evolve into a national political team — a clear indication that its founders envision contesting future elections on a wider scale rather than operating as a loose parliamentary alliance.

Political observers will be watching closely to see how "A Team – Next Wave" develops its policy platform, recruits membership across the country, and positions itself within an already competitive opposition space that includes multiple parties vying for relevance ahead of future electoral cycles.

The launch marks one of the more notable organisational moves within Sri Lanka's opposition in recent months, and is likely to fuel further discussion about the direction of centre-right and nationalist political forces in the country.