Opposition MP Slams Justice Minister Over Failure to Keep Parliament Informed

Opposition parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera launched a sharp attack on Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara on Tuesday, accusing him of neglecting his duty to keep Parliament properly informed on key matters falling under his ministry.

Perera, speaking with visible frustration during parliamentary proceedings, questioned why elected representatives and the general public should have to turn to social media platforms to obtain updates that should rightfully be communicated through official government channels.

"Why should we rely on social media for updates? Is that the standard we have set for ministerial accountability in this country?" Perera demanded, directing his remarks squarely at the Justice Minister.

The opposition MP's criticism centred on what he described as a troubling pattern of transparency failures within the Justice Ministry, suggesting that Minister Nanayakkara has been bypassing formal parliamentary procedures when it comes to disseminating important information to lawmakers.

Calls for Greater Ministerial Accountability

Perera's broadside reflects growing frustration among opposition members over what they see as a culture of ministerial disengagement from Parliament. Critics argue that when ministers communicate policy developments and decisions primarily through social media rather than official briefings or parliamentary statements, it undermines the integrity of democratic oversight.

The opposition MP stressed that Parliament remains the appropriate and constitutionally recognised forum through which ministers must account for their actions and keep the nation's representatives informed, particularly on matters as significant as justice and the rule of law.

Minister Nanayakkara had not issued an immediate public response to the allegations at the time of this report. The exchange has renewed debate among political observers about the standards of ministerial conduct expected within Sri Lanka's parliamentary system.

Related Video