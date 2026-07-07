Sajith Demands Independent Probe Into Negombo Prison Deaths, Holds Government Accountable

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called for a fully independent and transparent investigation into the deadly violence that erupted at Negombo Prison, firmly placing responsibility for the loss of lives at the feet of the government.

Addressing reporters, Premadasa expressed deep concern over the deaths and injuries resulting from the incident, arguing that those in power cannot escape accountability when lives are lost within a state-run institution.

Calls for Accountability

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader stressed that the government bears a fundamental duty of care over all individuals held in the country's prison system. He made clear that any investigation must be conducted free from political interference in order to deliver credible and just outcomes for the victims and their families.

Premadasa's remarks underscore growing pressure on the administration to address systemic issues within Sri Lanka's prison network, where overcrowding and tensions have long posed serious concerns for inmates and prison staff alike.

Broader Questions Over Prison Conditions

The violence at Negombo Prison has once again brought the state of the country's correctional facilities into sharp public focus. Rights advocates and opposition figures have repeatedly warned that deteriorating conditions inside prisons create an environment where such deadly incidents become increasingly likely.

As calls for answers grow louder, all eyes will be on the government to demonstrate whether it is prepared to act swiftly, transparently, and decisively in response to this tragic episode.

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