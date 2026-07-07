Rice Mill Owners Back Government Paddy Price Guarantee, Says Trade Minister

Rice mill owners across Sri Lanka have agreed in principle to purchase paddy from farmers at the prices guaranteed by the Government, Trade Minister announced, as stakeholder discussions on the matter continue to progress.

Mill Owners Signal Willingness to Comply

The Trade Minister confirmed that all rice mill owners have expressed their readiness to honour the Government-announced paddy procurement prices, marking a significant step toward stabilising the paddy market and providing relief to farming communities.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts by the Government to ensure that farmers receive fair and assured prices for their harvests, a concern that has long been central to agricultural policy in Sri Lanka.

Talks Ongoing Between Stakeholders

While the agreement in principle has been reached, discussions between the Government and mill owners are reported to be continuing, with further details expected to be finalised in the coming days.

The Government's guaranteed paddy pricing mechanism is intended to protect cultivators from market fluctuations and prevent exploitation by intermediaries, ensuring that those who work the paddy fields receive a minimum viable return for their labour and investment.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Agricultural Sector

Paddy cultivation remains one of the most vital sectors of Sri Lanka's agricultural economy, with millions of rural families depending on rice farming for their livelihoods. The assurance of a guaranteed purchase price is widely seen as a crucial support measure, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty.

All rice mill owners have agreed in principle to the Government's paddy purchase prices.

Formal discussions between the Trade Ministry and mill owners are still ongoing.

The guaranteed price policy aims to safeguard farmers from market volatility.

Further announcements are expected once negotiations are concluded.

Farmers and agricultural industry observers will be closely watching the outcome of the remaining discussions, hoping that a firm and enforceable agreement will be reached swiftly to benefit paddy growers ahead of the upcoming harvest season.

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