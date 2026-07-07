Greaves Masterclass: Stunning 180 Puts West Indies in Command Against Sri Lanka on Day Four of Second Test

West Indies Stun Sri Lanka With Remarkable Batting Recovery

West Indies dramatically wrestled control of the second Test against Sri Lanka on day four, with a magnificent 180-run innings from Greaves proving to be the centrepiece of a stunning batting revival that has left the contest finely poised.

Greaves Delivers a Career-Defining Performance

The outstanding knock from Greaves turned what had threatened to be a difficult passage of play for the West Indian side into a commanding display of resolve and class. The innings, which featured a commanding blend of technical discipline and aggressive stroke play, effectively batted Sri Lanka out of a position of dominance and swung momentum firmly in the visitors' favour.

Sri Lanka's bowlers had worked hard in earlier sessions to put pressure on the West Indies batting lineup, but Greaves' remarkable individual effort dismantled those plans comprehensively, leaving the home side to regroup ahead of a potentially decisive final day.

A Contest Hanging in the Balance

The second Test, already building into a compelling contest, has taken another dramatic turn heading into its final stages. Sri Lanka will need to dig deep into their resources to claw back the advantage they once appeared to hold, with the West Indies now firmly in the driver's seat following Greaves' monumental contribution.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as both sides prepare for what promises to be an enthralling conclusion to a Test match that has delivered no shortage of drama and high-quality cricket throughout its four days of play.

Sri Lanka Face a Stern Final Day Challenge

For Sri Lanka, the task ahead is significant. The hosts will need early breakthroughs and a disciplined team effort to overturn the advantage that Greaves' innings has handed to the West Indies. With the series implications growing with every passing session, day five is set to be an unmissable occasion for followers of Test cricket in Sri Lanka and beyond.

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