FSP Warns of Political Agenda to Corporatise Sri Lanka's Farming Sector

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has raised serious concerns over what it describes as a deliberate political effort to marginalise Sri Lanka's farming community and pave the way for the corporatisation of the agricultural sector.

FSP Educational Secretary Pubudu Jagoda, speaking publicly yesterday, alleged that recent derogatory remarks made by government ministers toward farmers were not isolated incidents but rather formed part of a calculated broader agenda to undermine the dignity and standing of the country's agricultural workers.

Remarks Seen as Part of a Larger Strategy

According to Jagoda, the ministerial comments in question were symptomatic of a wider political project designed to restructure the farming sector in ways that would benefit corporate interests at the expense of traditional smallholder farmers who form the backbone of Sri Lanka's rural economy.

The FSP educational secretary stressed that insulting the farming community was not merely a matter of poor political conduct, but reflected an ideological direction being pursued by the current administration — one that the party views as deeply troubling for the livelihoods of millions of Sri Lankans who depend on agriculture.

Farming Community Under Threat

Sri Lanka's agricultural sector supports a significant portion of the population, particularly in rural provinces, where paddy cultivation and smallholder farming remain central to local economies and food security.

The FSP warned that moves toward corporatisation could displace traditional farmers, concentrate land and resources in the hands of large corporations, and erode the self-sufficiency that rural farming communities have historically provided to the nation.

The FSP emphasised that any policy shift affecting the farming sector must prioritise the welfare and dignity of farmers rather than serve the interests of corporate entities seeking to commercialise agricultural land and production.

The party called on the government to clarify its policy intentions regarding the agricultural sector and to publicly retract any statements deemed disrespectful toward farming communities across the island.

The FSP's intervention adds to growing scrutiny of the government's approach to agricultural reform at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic pressures that have already placed considerable strain on rural households.