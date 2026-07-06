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Sajith Holds Government Accountable for Negombo Prison Deaths, Citing President's Own Statements

06 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Sajith Holds Government Accountable for Negombo Prison Deaths, Citing President's Own Statements

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has squarely placed the responsibility for the deadly violence at Negombo Prison on the shoulders of the government, arguing that the President's own public statements are sufficient evidence to hold the administration accountable.

Opposition Leader's Strong Condemnation

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, stated that the government cannot distance itself from the fatal incidents that unfolded at the Negombo Prison facility. He pointed out that remarks made directly by the President serve as a damning admission of the state's responsibility in the matter.

The Opposition Leader's remarks come amid mounting public outrage over the loss of lives inside the prison, with many calling for a transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Calls for Full Accountability

Premadasa stressed that the government must accept full responsibility for what occurred within a state-run institution, emphasising that the safety and welfare of individuals in custody falls directly under the purview of the ruling administration.

  • The deaths occurred at the Negombo Prison, a state correctional facility
  • Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa cited the President's own words as evidence of government culpability
  • Calls for accountability and a thorough investigation have intensified following the incident

The incident has reignited longstanding concerns over prison conditions in Sri Lanka, including overcrowding, inadequate supervision, and the management of violent episodes within the country's correctional system.

Political Pressure Mounts

The opposition's sharp criticism is expected to intensify pressure on the government to provide a full and credible account of the events that led to the deaths. Premadasa's remarks signal that the issue is unlikely to fade from political discourse without a formal and transparent response from the authorities.

Sri Lankan prison reform advocates have also seized on the tragedy to renew their demands for systemic changes, warning that without structural improvements, such incidents risk being repeated.

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See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 06 Jul 2026

What exactly did the president say before? Anyone know?

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 06 Jul 2026

Goverment must answer. Cant just stay silent after this many deaths.

H
Hashini Madushani 06 Jul 2026

Finally someone speaking up. Those prisoners had families too no.

N
Nimal Fernando 06 Jul 2026

Sajith is just doing politics men, where was he before this happened.

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