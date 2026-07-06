Negombo Prison Violence Death Toll Climbs to 25 as Nearly 100 Inmates Injured

A violent outbreak at Negombo Prison in Sri Lanka has left at least 25 inmates dead and close to 100 others injured, according to reports, marking one of the most serious incidents of prison unrest the island nation has witnessed in recent memory.

Deadly Unrest Grips Negombo Facility

The fatal disturbance, which erupted inside the prison complex, rapidly escalated into a large-scale crisis, overwhelming authorities as they scrambled to restore order within the facility. The precise circumstances that triggered the violence have not been fully confirmed, but the scale of casualties points to a prolonged and severe breakdown of control inside the prison walls.

With the death toll having risen sharply, concerns are now mounting over the conditions and management of Sri Lanka's correctional institutions, which have long been criticised for severe overcrowding and inadequate resources.

Scores Wounded in the Incident

Beyond the fatalities, nearly 100 inmates sustained injuries during the unrest, placing significant pressure on medical teams and hospital facilities in the Negombo area tasked with treating the wounded. The full extent of injuries among those affected is still being assessed by authorities.

Questions Over Prison Conditions

Sri Lanka's prison system has faced persistent scrutiny over the years, with human rights observers repeatedly raising alarms about dangerous levels of overcrowding, insufficient staffing, and the volatile environment such conditions can create. Critics argue that incidents of this nature are a direct consequence of systemic neglect within the country's detention infrastructure.

The government has yet to issue a comprehensive official statement detailing the sequence of events, the identities of those killed, or the specific measures being taken to prevent further violence. Security forces have been deployed to maintain order at the facility.

Authorities are expected to launch a formal investigation into the causes of the unrest, with calls growing louder from civil society groups for transparent accountability and urgent prison reform across Sri Lanka.

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