Met Department Forecasts Showers and Strong Winds Across Several Provinces on 6 July
The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 6 July 2026, warning residents in several parts of the island to expect scattered showers and gusty conditions throughout the day.
Affected Regions
According to the forecast, released at 5.30 a.m. on Monday, light to moderate showers are anticipated in the following areas:
- Western Province
- Sabaragamuwa Province
- Galle District
- Matara District
- Kandy District
- Nuwara-Eliya District
Strong Winds Expected
In addition to the rainfall, meteorologists have cautioned that strong winds reaching speeds of between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour may be experienced at times in affected districts. Residents and commuters in these areas are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions.
The public is encouraged to stay updated through official advisories from the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop during the day.
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kandy always gets it, nothing new
met department only remembers us when wind is already blowing outside
haha true men, forecast came after I got soaked this morning