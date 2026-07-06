Met Department Forecasts Showers and Strong Winds Across Several Provinces on 6 July

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 6 July 2026, warning residents in several parts of the island to expect scattered showers and gusty conditions throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, released at 5.30 a.m. on Monday, light to moderate showers are anticipated in the following areas:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Galle District

Matara District

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Strong Winds Expected

In addition to the rainfall, meteorologists have cautioned that strong winds reaching speeds of between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour may be experienced at times in affected districts. Residents and commuters in these areas are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions.

The public is encouraged to stay updated through official advisories from the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop during the day.