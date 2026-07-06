Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Sri Lanka's Proposed Military Deployment to Haiti

Amnesty International has expressed serious concern over reports that Sri Lanka is considering deploying military personnel to Haiti as part of an international security mission, calling on Colombo to carefully examine its human rights obligations before committing troops to the crisis-stricken Caribbean nation.

Rights Body Urges Caution

The global human rights organisation warned that any Sri Lankan military involvement in Haiti must be subject to rigorous scrutiny, given both the volatile situation on the ground in Haiti and Sri Lanka's own documented history of human rights concerns involving its armed forces.

Amnesty International stressed that peacekeeping or security deployments of this nature carry significant responsibilities, and that contributing nations must ensure their personnel are adequately vetted and held accountable to international human rights and humanitarian law standards.

Haiti's Deepening Crisis

Haiti has been engulfed in a severe security and humanitarian crisis, with powerful armed gangs controlling large swathes of the capital Port-au-Prince and other regions. The breakdown of law and order has prompted international calls for a multinational security support mission to help stabilise the country.

Several nations have been approached or have expressed willingness to contribute forces to such a mission, with Sri Lanka reportedly among the countries under consideration for participation.

Key Concerns Raised

Amnesty International called for full transparency regarding the mandate and scope of any proposed deployment.

The organisation urged that Sri Lankan troops selected for such a mission undergo thorough human rights vetting.

Clear accountability mechanisms must be established to address any potential misconduct during the mission.

The rights body emphasised the need to prioritise civilian protection throughout any security operation.

Sri Lanka's Peacekeeping Record

Sri Lanka has a long history of contributing to United Nations peacekeeping operations across the globe. However, Amnesty International's intervention highlights the importance of ensuring that this tradition is upheld with the highest standards of conduct, particularly in an environment as fragile and complex as Haiti.

Amnesty International emphasised that the protection of Haitian civilians must remain the central priority of any international security mission, and that contributing nations bear a direct responsibility for the actions of their deployed personnel.

As of now, the Sri Lankan government has not made a formal public announcement confirming or denying its intention to participate in the proposed mission. The international community continues to watch developments in Haiti closely, with the humanitarian situation remaining dire for millions of ordinary citizens caught in the crossfire of gang violence and political instability.

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