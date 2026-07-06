Inside Sri Lanka's Knock-Off of a Knock-Off Uniqlo — And the Rare "Pikachus" You'll Find There

Sri Lanka has long been familiar with counterfeit fashion, but a curious discovery making waves online takes the concept of imitation retail to an entirely new level — a store that appears to be a knock-off of a knock-off of the globally recognised Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo.

A Store That Copies a Copy

While counterfeit versions of major international brands are not uncommon across South and Southeast Asia, this particular Sri Lankan outlet has caught the attention of observers for an unusually creative reason. Rather than imitating the original Japanese fast-fashion giant Uniqlo directly, the store appears to have modelled itself on another imitation of the brand — making it, in effect, a second-generation counterfeit.

The store's branding, layout, and overall aesthetic bear a striking resemblance to Uniqlo's signature clean, minimalist style, yet unmistakable differences in quality, labelling, and product range make it clear this is far from the real thing.

The "Pikachus" That Turned Heads

Among the items drawing particular curiosity inside the store are unofficially produced Pokémon-themed garments featuring characters that loosely resemble Pikachu — the iconic yellow mascot of the Pokémon franchise. These items, which bear no official licensing from Nintendo or The Pokémon Company, have been described as rare finds within the local counterfeit market, owing to their distinctive and at times creatively reimagined depictions of the beloved character.

For collectors and enthusiasts of so-called "bootleg" merchandise, such items carry a niche appeal precisely because of their quirky, unpolished interpretations of recognisable intellectual property.

A Reflection of Sri Lanka's Informal Retail Scene

The existence of such a store shines a light on the broader landscape of informal and grey-market retail that continues to thrive in parts of Sri Lanka, particularly as consumers seek affordable alternatives to premium international brands that remain largely inaccessible due to import costs and limited official retail presence on the island.

Uniqlo, owned by Japanese conglomerate Fast Retailing, does not currently operate any official stores in Sri Lanka, leaving a gap in the market that informal traders have been quick to fill — sometimes with results that are equal parts surprising and amusing.

While the legal and intellectual property implications of such operations remain a concern for brand owners and regulators, for many locals and curious visitors, a stroll through this unusual outlet offers an entertaining, if unconventional, retail experience.